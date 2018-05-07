Iran's police seize over 4.5 tons of drugs

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

Iran’s police seized over 4,720 kilograms of drugs in armed clashes with smugglers in the country's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The police forces arrested five smugglers in the clashes, the police commander of Sistan and Baluchestan province, Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said, the official website of Iran’s police reported May 7.

The police forces also seized two AK-47 and a Colt gun from the smugglers, Ghanbari added.