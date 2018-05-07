Russian MFA recommends to avoid crowded places in Yerevan

The Russian Foreign Ministry has recommended Russian citizens staying in Yerevan to avoid crowded places on May 8 because of the possible intensification of protest actions there, RIA Novosti reported.

"The protest activity in Yerevan, including near the building of the National Assembly / Parliament may increase on May 8; disruptions expected in work of the public transport. It is recommended to avoid crowded places," reads a message posted on Twitter page of the Russian Foreign Ministry's situational crisis center.

On May 1, the Parliament of Armenia failed to elect the leader of the protest movement Nikol Pashinyan as the head of the government. Forty-five MPs voted for him, while 53 votes were required. According to the law, in a week the Parliament will try to re-elect a prime minister. Otherwise, the legislative body will be dissolved.