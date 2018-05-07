News Blaze: Trend news agency expands its media tentacles on int’l scale

2018-05-07

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Trend news agency expands its media tentacles on international scale, a US journalist Nurit Greenger said in her article published by News Blaze.

“Trend sells its news and reports to Internet magazines, large corporations, consulting companies and bank, and thus expands its media tentacles on an international scale,” she said.

“The government claims no interference in the press, with Trend News Agency, established in 1995, being an Internet aggregator and the leading news provider from the Caucasus, Caspian and Central Asian regions; the latest news from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkey,” she added.