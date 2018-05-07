Ilham Aliyev appoints chairman of board of Azerbaijan’s Copyright Agency

2018-05-07 18:50 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to appoint Kamran Imanov as chairman of the board of Azerbaijan’s Copyright Agency.

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed within three months to prepare proposals to bring the presidential decrees in line with this order and submit it to the head of state, ensure bringing of normative and legal acts of the Cabinet of Ministers in accordance with this order in a three-month period and to inform the president of Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news