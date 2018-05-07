Head of Azerbaijan's State Administration of Radio Frequencies appointed

2018-05-07 19:01 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend

Rahid Alakbarli was appointed head of the State Administration of Radio Frequencies of the Ministry of Communications, Transport and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend on Monday.

Alakbarli has many years of experience in the field of telecommunications. He previously held the position of technical director of Delta Telecom (the main operator of Azerbaijan). Prior to his appointment as head of the State Administration of Radio Frequencies, Alakbarli worked as and still retains in the position of chief information officer at ADA University.