SOCAR production division overfulfills oil output forecast

2018-05-07

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

In the first quarter of 2018, the Azneft Production Association of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR over fulfilled the plan for oil production, Azneft PA Head Dashgin Isgandarov said in an interview with Natural Gas World.

He said that Azneft PA produced 1.5 million tons of oil and 1.4 billion cubic meters of gas in the first quarter of 2018, which is by eight percent more than in the same period last year.

The increase in gas output was mainly ensured through the Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N.Narimanov, according to him.

"Overall, 97.8 percent of the total gas production of Azneft PA accounts for the offshore fields. Out of the total volume, 79 percent is provided by the 28 May OGPD, 17.4 percent - the OGPD named after N.Narimanov, 1.6 percent - Oil Rocks, 0.7 percent - Absheronneft and 1.3 percent accounted for the share of onshore deposits. In the total volume of gas production, 74.4 percent accounts for the natural gas, and 25.6 percent - associated gas, " Isgandarov said

He stressed that 15 wells were commissioned in accordance with Azneft PA's order in the first quarter of 2018, which is five wells or 33 percent more than in the same period last year.