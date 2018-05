President Aliyev appoints judge in Goranboy District Court

2018-05-07

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to dismiss Samir Mailov as the judge of the Khazar District Court of Baku and appoint him as the judge of the Goranboy District Court.

The order comes into force on the date of its signing.

