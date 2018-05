Ilham Aliyev appoints prosecutor of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to appoint Sabuhi Shahverdiyev as prosecutor of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

