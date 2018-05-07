President Aliyev orders to establish Organizing Committee for 2019 UEFA Europa League Final

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to establish an Organizing Committee for holding the 2019 UEFA Europa League Final in Baku.

First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov was appointed the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and President of the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA), the head of the operational work for holding the UEFA Europa League Final, Rovnag Abdullayev was appointed the deputy chairman.

The Organizing Committee includes 23 members.

Under the decree, the implementation of all organizational work in connection with holding the final match of the UEFA Europa League in Baku in 2019, the coordination of the work with UEFA is transferred to AFFA.

AFFA was tasked to prepare and submit to the Organizing Committee a special plan of events for holding the 2019 UEFA Europa League Final in Baku.

The Association was also entrusted to resolve the necessary issues on holding the 2019 UEFA Europa League Final in Baku.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve issues arising from the order.

