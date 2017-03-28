Iran leader meets relatives of Afghan fighters killed in Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has met the relatives of a group of members of Afghan fighters who have been killed in Syria.





Following the outbreak of the Syrian crisis, Iran has reportedly set up Zeinabiyoun brigade of Pakistani Shia nationals and the Fatemiyoun brigade of Afghan Shia fighters to support President Bashar al-Assad's government against armed opposition groups.



On the occasion of Nowruz holidays marking the beginning of the new Iranian calendar year, the supreme leader who is on a visit to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad, received the relatives of a group of slain Afghan fighters, Tasnim news agency reported.





During the meeting Ayatollah Khamenei paid tribute to the killed Afghan fighters.





Earlier in March, a senior official in the Islamic Republic said that the number of fatalities among the Iranian-backed forces in Syria has reached 2,100.

