Putin urges governmnet to speed up Russia's technological development

2018-05-07 20:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Russia should speed up development of technologies, especially digital ones, President Vladimir Putin stated in his new May Decree, TASS reports.

According to the Decree on national goals and strategic development tasks of the Russian Federation for the period until 2024, the government should ensure "acceleration of the technological development of the Russian Federation, an increase in the number of institutions that carry out technological innovation to 50% of their total number." Another task is "to ensure the accelerated introduction of digital technologies in the economy and social sector, creation of a high-performance export-oriented sector in the basic sectors of the economy, primarily in the manufacturing and agro-industrial sector." The document is published on the Kremlin website.

