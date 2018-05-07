Iran, Netherlands sign agricultural co-op documents

Tehran, Iran, May 7



By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:



Iran and the Netherlands signed two documents to develop cooperation in the sector of agriculture.



The agreements were inked on May 4 during Iran-Netherlands Joint Agricultural Commission meeting in The Hague with senior officials from the two countries in attendance, IRNA reported.



The meeting was presided over by Eskandar Zand, the head of Iran’s Agricultural Research, Education and Promotion Organization. The Netherlands’ deputy minister of agriculture and deputy rector of Wageningen University & Research were also present at the session.



The two sides also reached a number of comprehensive agreements in the fields of research, education, joint investment, and soil and water management.



They further agreed to increase their cooperation in various other sectors, including food security, fisheries, potato cultivation, genetic resources and dairy products.



In 2017, senior ministerial officials of Iran and the Netherlands signed a joint plan of action on expansion of bilateral economic ties in 2018.



The two sides signed the plan of action for 2018, which entailed cooperation in the fields of energy, water management, agriculture, shipping, banking, technology and airport development.



Tehran and Amsterdam have ramped up efforts to broaden trade ties after the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. Trade turnover between the two countries stood at $650 million 2017, more than $600 million of which pertain to Iranian imports from the Netherlands.

