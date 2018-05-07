Chinese chemical producers curb output on new round of inspections

At least five publicly listed chemical producers has been ordered to reduce output for violating environmental protection regulations, company fillings made this month to the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange showed, as Beijing steps up its fight against pollution, Reuters reports.

Four of the companies, including Nanjing Chemical Fibre, Lianhe Chemical Technology, Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff and Jiangsu Yoke Technology, are based in eastern Jiangsu province where the local government has launched sweeping checks on its chemical sector.

The wider scrutiny follows the shutdown of a chemical plant in the city of Lianyungang, in northern Jiangsu province, after media reports showed it was polluting nearby water resources.

“Government ordered all chemical producers to temporarily halt production after media reported pollution problems from chemical firms in Lianyungang,” Lianhe Chemical Technology said on Monday.

Local officials in eastern China are facing more pressure to improve air quality and are taking more aggressive measures as a result.