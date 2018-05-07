Economic co-op between EU, Azerbaijan shouldn't be limited to energy

2018-05-07 20:49 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Economic cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan should not be limited to the energy sector, said Co-Chairman of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Sayyad Karim at the 15th session of the Committee in Baku.

He noted that Azerbaijan has great potential to become a major transport hub between Europe and Asia.

"Big projects between the EU and Azerbaijan are not limited to energy projects. Azerbaijan is very interesting to Europe as a partner in the field of transport and logistics. Azerbaijan has great potential to become a major transport hub between Europe and Asia, and the implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project has turned this potential into reality," Karim said.