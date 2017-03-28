PACE co-rapporteur to mull Karabakh conflict in Armenia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Stefan Schennach, co-rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Azerbaijan, tweeted March 28 that he is leaving for Yerevan, Armenia.

He said he will observe the Armenian parliamentary election to take place April 2.

Schennach will also hold talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.