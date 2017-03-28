President Aliyev: Development of cotton-growing to boost light industry

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said the development of cotton-growing will make an outstanding contribution to boosting light industry.

“Last year we laid the foundation of a light industry park in Mingachevir. A total of nine plants, including a yarn plant, will be built there. The first plants will open there this year. And this is a great economic initiative,” noted President Aliyev at the conference on development of cotton-growing, held in the country's Saatli district on March 28.

The technological park will create at least 5,000 new jobs, he added.

The president said he raises the issue of boosting Azerbaijan’s trade and exports during his meetings with foreign counterparts in order to ensure the country’s access to new markets.

“There are traditional markets that we are working with. We should access new markets, and the establishment of trade houses serves this aim. We will set up trade missions in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, China, the United Arab Emirates in the near future because, I think, these are the primary markets right now,” added President Aliyev.