Rouhani receives honorary doctorate degree from Russia

2017-03-28 17:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

The Lomonosov Moscow State University has awarded visiting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with an honorary doctorate degree.

President Rouhani received the honorary doctorate from the Moscow State University during a ceremony this morning, Mehr news agency reported.

Addressing the ceremony, Rector of the Moscow State University (MSU) Viktor Sadovnichy said the honorary degree is granted to President Rouhani for his services and steps on the path of strengthening and expanding scientific and academic relations between Iran and Russia.

Rouhani arrived in Moscow on March 27 on a two-day visit at the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.