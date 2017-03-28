Barama Media Center for students launched (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

Azercell Telecom LLC has set up Barama Media Center for students in cooperation with Baku State University. The Center established in the faculty of Journalism is aimed to support the students to realize their innovative ideas, organize training events, workshops and interesting meetings and allow students from other faculties to present their projects in Barama Media Center.

Imran Baghirov, Head of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, stated at the opening ceremony that Media Center will provide vast opportunities for the students to enhance their knowledge and skills. “Azercell Telecom regularly conducts projects aimed for the development of the youth. The company has signed memorandum of cooperation with several educational institutions and established special laboratories. Under the Student Bursary program of the company, capable youth studying at Azerbaijani universities get a great opportunity to receive special bursary from Azercell and take internship at different divisions of the company”, he added.

Based on the memorandum of cooperation signed last year between Azercell and Baku State University, the company started to pay monthly stipend to third-and fourth-year students with excellent performance results. The qualifying students get a chance to receive a monthly scholarship in amount of AZN 200 for one academic year and take part in various company events.

Barama Media Center was established with the support of Azercell Telecom LLC and Pasha Bank.

