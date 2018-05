Israel targeted Syrian army position

2018-05-09

An Israeli air strike targeted a Syrian army position in the Kisweh area south of Damascus on Tuesday but caused no casualties, a commander in the regional alliance supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Reuters.

Syrian state news agency SANA had reported the sound of explosions near Kisweh and said Syrian air defenses fired at and destroyed two Israeli missiles in the Kisweh area.

