U.N. chief calls on remaining parties to abide by Iran deal

2018-05-09

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) to abide by their commitments after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington would withdraw, Reuters reported.

Guterres said in a statement that he was “deeply concerned” by Trump’s decision.