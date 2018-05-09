Trump, Xi agreed to keep sanctions against N Korea, until it stops nuclear tests

Chinese President Xi Jinping held phone talks with US President Donald Trump, in which he also urged Washington to take into account North Korea's justified concerns for its security, Sputnik reported.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on the importance of maintaining sanctions on North Korea until denuclearization is achieved, the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

"President Trump and President Xi agreed on the importance of continued implementation of sanctions on North Korea until it permanently dismantles its nuclear and missile programs," the release said.

According to the release, the leaders also "discussed issues of mutual interest, including recent developments on the Korean Peninsula and President Xi’s meeting today with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un."