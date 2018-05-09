UK, France and Germany urge U.S. not to obstruct others' Iran deal implementation

Britain, Germany and France urged the United States not to take steps that would make life harder for other countries that still wanted to stick to the nuclear deal with Iran that U.S. President Donald Trump said he was withdrawing from on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

“We urge the U.S. to ensure that the structures of the JCPOA (deal) can remain intact, and to avoid taking action which obstructs its full implementation by all other parties to the deal,” the leaders of Britain, Germany and France said in a joint statement provided by Prime Minister Theresa May’s office.