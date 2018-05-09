UK government once again defeated in House of Lords on EU bill

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s government suffered yet another defeat in the House of Lords today, with peers supporting an amendment which backs Britain’s continued membership of EU agencies, Sputnik reported citing the Independent newspaper.

The law allows future EU legislation to be “replicated” into UK statute law.

298 votes were cast in favor of the amendment, while 227 opposed it. This marks the 11th defeat to the British government’s EU Withdrawal Bill and is indicative of the increasingly divided sentiment in UK politics, especially with regards to Brexit and Britain’s future relationship with the bloc.

Some politicians have expressed criticism over the House of Lords’ power is the legislation-setting process, given its unelected nature.