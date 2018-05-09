US State Secretary Michael Pompeo arrives in North Korean capital

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has arrived in Pyongyang to discuss details of an upcoming summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, TASS reported. citing Reuters.

The agency also reported that State Secretary Pompeo is also set to discuss details of the release of three American prisoners in North Korea.

The US White House announced in early March that President Donald Trump had been for some time preparing for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gathering information from his counsellors and intelligence services.

Last month, Kim Jong-un was cited by KCNA news agency as stating that Pyongyang halted nuclear tests and joined the global nuclear disarmament process in line with its new strategy to build socialist economy.