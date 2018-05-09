John Kerry: Iran Deal Exit Undermines Security, Isolates US From Europe

2018-05-09 06:14 | www.trend.az | 1

President Donald Trump's move to leave the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will pull the United States away from its European partners, former Secretary of States John Kerry said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

"Today's announcement weakens our security, breaks America's word, isolate's us from our European allies," Kerry said on Tuesday.

Kerry has also highlighted the importance of Europe's actions in response to Trump's decision. Kerry expressed hope the international community will do its best to preserve the nuclear deal.

The former official warned of Iran's reaction to the US move as Washington re-imposed highest level of economic sanctions on Tehran.

Kerry and Trump had a heated argument over the Iran nuclear deal prior to the president's announcement. Trump accused the former secretary of state of using "shadow diplomacy" after reports about Kerry's alleged meetings with Iranians emerged in the news.