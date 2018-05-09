Volcanic gas emissions threaten residents on Hawaii's Big Island

Dangerous levels of volcanic gases pose a health risk to residents on Hawaii’s Big Island as eruption activity subsides, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement, Sputnik rpeorted.

"The eruption along Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone within the Leilani Estates subdivision has paused. Strong emission of gas continues from the fissure system that is now about 2.5 miles long," the observatory said in a Tuesday statement.

The statement added that the pause was "likely temporary" and additional lava and fissure outbreaks "are possible at any time."

Since the start of the eruption on Thursday, a total of 12 fissures have emerged. The lava emerging from those fissures has covered 104 acres and destroyed 35 structures, mostly homes, the Hawaii County Civil Defense agency said on its website on Tuesday. On Sunday, the civil defense put the number of destroyed homes at 26.