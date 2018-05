5 killed in China colliery gas explosion

Five people were killed early Wednesday as a methane gas explosion ripped through a coal mine in central China's Hunan Province, local authorities said, Xİnhua reported.

The explosion happened at about 3:10 a.m. at a coal pit of the Hunan Baodian Qunli Mining Co., Ltd. in Shaodong County, the county's publicity department said.

Officials of the provincial work safety authority and the county government have arrived at the site to coordinate the rescue efforts.