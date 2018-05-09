Fitch: Australia's budget relies on 'optimistic' revenue views

Australia’s new budget relies on optimistic revenue assumptions, rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday, creating some “downside risk” for the government’s target to produce a surplus one year earlier than anticipated, Reuters reports.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s center-right government unveiled its annual budget on Tuesday, with personal tax cuts and a pledge to deliver a surplus by 2019/20, ending almost a decade of deficits, as its centre-piece item.

The three major rating agencies have affirmed Australia’s s prized triple-A sovereign rating.

Standard & Poor’s Global said the budget showed a commitment to fiscal prudence but there were “significant” risks to the fiscal outlook, including trade tensions and strains in emerging markets.

Moody’s Investors Service said the 2018/19 is a positive step in improving Australia’s fiscal outlook, provided underlying assumptions hold.

On Wednesday, Fitch said the projected 2019-/20 surplus was no sure thing.

“The reliance on improved revenues, rather than policy proposals, to narrow the deficit poses some downside risk to the achievement of the government’s surplus target,” Jeremy Zook, associate director at Fitch, said in a statement.

Australia’s finances are forecast to hit a surplus of A$2.2 billion ($1.6 billion) in 2019/20, increasing to A$11 billion in 2020/21 and A$16.6 billion in 2021/22.