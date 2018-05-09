Gov’t initiates EU integration roadmap to go beyond expectations

The government of Georgia has initiated the elaboration of the EU integration roadmap, which will ensure European integration at a faster rate, Agenda reports.

The Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili stated that with the help of the roadmap the government aims to do more than it has taken upon itself to do in the Georgia-EU Association Agreement deal.

The conception of the roadmap was approved at the 57th meeting of Georgia’s EU Integration Commission.

"The roadmap will include steps which will enhance Georgia’s political and sectorial integration into the EU better than it is drafted in the Association Agreement,” Kvirikashvili said.

"Georgia is often praised for its democratic reforms by EU partners and I want to thank each member of the commission for this. The final goal of Georgia is the country’s EU membership, which could only be achieved with the large-scale involvement of all state structures and actors,” Kvirikashvili said.

Kvirikashvili tasked the Foreign Minister of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze to hold consultations with the public and civil and the business sectors over the roadmap.