President Aliyev attends ceremony to mark May 9 Victory Day in Baku

2018-05-09 09:37 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

Baku is hosting a solemn ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of victory over fascism in the WWII.

President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the ceremony.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news