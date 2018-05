China proposes stepping up cooperation on advanced manufacturing with Japan

China’s commerce minister said on Wednesday that China and Japan should strengthen cooperation on advanced manufacturing, technology innovation, sharing economy and elderly care this year, Reuters reports.

Chinese minister Zhong Shan made the comments in a meeting with Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko in Tokyo, according to a statement on the website of China’s commerce ministry.

