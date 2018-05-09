El Al stops payout for flight delays from Europe

2018-05-09 10:09 | www.trend.az | 2

Within the past few weeks, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. has toughened its policy on compensation for delayed flight, according to figures on the Claim it website, which handles claims for compensation against airlines arising from flight delays, Globes reports.

Under EU Regulation 261/2004, compensation is payable for any delay of more than three hours. This contrasts with Israeli law, which is much less favorable to passengers and provides for compensation only in the event of an 8-hour delay or more.

A flight delay is measured according to the actual landing time in comparison with the original scheduled time. The law exempts companies from liability to pay compensation for delays arising from causes beyond their control, such as extreme weather conditions, airport strikes, terrorist incidents, and so on.

EU law stipulates €250 compensation for flights up to 1,500 kilometers; €400 for flights of 1,500 to 3,500 kilometers; and €600 for flights over 3,500 kilometers.

El Al is obliged to pay passengers compensation under EU law for flights that take off from European airports and are delayed by three hours or more. Claim it CEO Ralph Pais says however that El Al responds to compensation claims that it is subject to Israeli law and therefore is liable to pay compensation only in the event of an 8-hour delay.

"Most flight delays are in the 2-6 hour range, so that if Israeli law is the factor, El Al is exempting itself from paying compensation amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars that it is obliged to pay," Pais told "Globes".