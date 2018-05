Saudi Arabia hints it may raise oil output after U.S. quits Iran nuclear deal

2018-05-09 10:18 | www.trend.az | 2

Saudi Arabia indicated on Wednesday that it could raise its oil output to offset any potential supply shortage as a result of new sanctions on Tehran, after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, Reuters reports.

Oil prices had been supported by expectations that Trump would pull out of the deal, which could hit Iranian crude exports and feed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, home to one-third of the world’s daily oil supply.

Trump said on Tuesday that the United States was reimposing the “highest level of economic sanctions” on Iran, but he did not provide details. The original 2015 agreement had lifted sanctions in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear program.

Saudi Arabia “will work with major producers and consumers within and outside OPEC to limit the impact of any supply shortages,” a Saudi energy ministry official said on Wednesday, according to state news agency SPA.

“Following the U.S. decision to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran, Saudi Arabia is committed to supporting the stability of oil markets for the benefit of producers and consumers and the sustainability of the global economic growth,” the official said.

U.S. crude settled down $1.67 at $69.06 per barrel and Brent settled down $1.32 at $74.85.

It was the busiest day in U.S. front-month contracts since August, and for Brent the busiest in almost a month.