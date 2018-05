President Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend ceremony to mark May 9 Victory Day (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Baku has hosted a solemn ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of victory over fascism in the WWII.

President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

President Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva met with war veterans and congratulated them on the Victory Day.