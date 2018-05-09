Turkmenistan launches new project in textile industry

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 9

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The Ministry of textile industry of Turkmenistan has summed up the results of the international tender for the construction of a new textile complex for processing 5,000 tons of fine-fibrous cotton per year in the Babadaykhan etrap (district) of the Akhal velayat (region).

The "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper writes that this issue was discussed at a government meeting. At the present stage, close attention is paid to the development of diversified industry on the basis of the richest natural resources, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is cited in the message.