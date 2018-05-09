Turkey reveals date of first F-35 fighter delivery

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will receive the first F-35 fighter jet from the United States on June 21, Turkey's Undersecretary of National Defense Ismail Demir said, Turkish media reported May 9.

Demir said that after receiving F-35, the pilots of the Turkish Air Force will pass training for flying the fighter.

He further noted that Turkey will receive more F-35 fighters in 2019.

Earlier, Washington and Ankara agreed on the supply of about 100 F-35 fighters to Turkey. An agreement between the Turkish government and Lockheed Martin was signed in May 2017.