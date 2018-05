Azerbaijan OKs foreign media visit to occupied lands to cover Armenian PM's briefing

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Azerbaijan did not oppose visit of foreign media representatives to Azerbaijan's occupied territories to cover a press briefing of Armenia's newly-elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend May 9.