China's Tencent signs broad cultural deal with Britain

2018-05-09

Chinese internet giant Tencent will announce a cultural trade deal with Britain, including film, video games and fashion, deepening cooperation between the two countries and setting the stage for its own international expansion moves, Reuters reports.

Tencent, China’s second most valuable company, runs the country’s biggest social network, music and gaming systems.

Its billion user-strong WeChat messaging app sits at the heart of China’s booming internet economy, yet the company remains largely unknown to Westerners outside of technology or financial circles.

Tencent said the initial focus of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it has agreed with the UK Department of International Trade would be on film, video games and fashion, which it will bring to its large domestic audience in China.

It will cover digital, cultural and creative projects with the BBC, British Fashion Council, Visit Britain, the country’s tourist promotion board, and technical publisher Springer Nature, known for titles such as Nature and Scientific American.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Britain’s Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox and Tencent Senior Executive Vice President Seng Yee Lau will announce the deal at an event in London later on Wednesday.