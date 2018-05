Three blasts rock Afghan capital of Kabul, casualties feared

2018-05-09

Three blasts hit the Afghan capital of Kabul in rapid succession on Wednesday, police and interior ministry officials said, Reuters reports.

Police said they were rushing to the site of one blast, near a police station in the center of the city, and casualties were feared.

