Deadline to nominate presidential candidates in Turkey expiring

2018-05-09 12:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

May 9 is the last day for nomination of candidates for the presidential election in Turkey scheduled for June 24, the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK) said in a message on May 9.

The Supreme Electoral Council added that incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was nominated from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Meral Aksener - from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti), Temel Karamollaoglu - from the Seadet Party (SP) and Muharrem Ince - from the People's Republican Party (CHP).

Head of the Motherland Party (Vatan Partisi) Dogu Perincek and Head of the Justice Party (Adalet Partisi) Vecdet Oz were also nominated for the post of president.