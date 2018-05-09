Qatar's Commercial Bank hires banks for first public bond since Gulf dispute

Commercial Bank COMB.QA, Qatar’s third-largest lender by assets, has mandated banks to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings ahead of a potential U.S. dollar-denominated bond, Reuters reports.

The planned transaction would be the first public bond issue by a Qatari bank since a political dispute erupted in June last year between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

Qatari banks have sought to diversify their funding since the boycott started.

Commercial Bank said last month it had borrowed $250 million through a loan syndicated in the Asian market, and earlier this year it sold bonds in the Swiss franc market.

Its larger peer, Qatar National Bank QNB.QA, also resorted to various niche markets, issuing private placements, Australian dollar-denominated bonds and Formosa bonds in Taiwan.

But the Qatari government issued last month its first public bonds since the Gulf rift started, raising $12 billion, and opening the way for other Qatari entities to issue public international bonds.