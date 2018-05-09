Minister: Shippers to get online tracking for cargoes carried via Baku Port

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Shippers will be able to track online the cargoes transported through the Baku International Sea Trade Port from the end of 2018 thanks to the use of innovative technologies, Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade said.

He made the remarks at the opening of the World Ports Conference 2018 of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) in Baku on May 9.