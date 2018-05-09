EU to continue supporting Baku in becoming commercial hub

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The EU will continue supporting Baku in the process of becoming a commercial hub, Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn said in his video message to the participants of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) Baku 2018 World Ports Conference.

He noted that the geographical location of Azerbaijan allows the country to play a key role in linking Europe and Asia.