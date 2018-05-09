Air France KLM raises estimate of impact from strikes to 400 million euros

Air France KLM has raised its estimate of the impact to the company from a wave of strikes to around 400 million euros ($473.6 million), compared to a previous 300 million euros estimate, said a group spokeswoman on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Shares in Air France KLM were down 1.6 percent in early session trading, with the stock having lost around 50 percent in value since the start of 2018.

Air France’s French unions have been staging a strike in protest over pay demands, with the dispute having led to the resignation of Air France KLM boss Jean-Marc Janaillac.

Air France had offered workers a pay rise of 2 percent in 2018 and a further 5 percent over the following three years, but French unions, which have demanded 5.1 percent this year, have complained management is not serious about talks.