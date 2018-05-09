Khamenei: Without guarantees from EU nuclear deal not reasonable

2018-05-09 13:38 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that remaining in the nuclear deal is not reasonable after the US withdrawal without guarantees from the European countries.

It is not logical to continue the implementation of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aka nuclear deal) without receiving enough ‎guarantees from three European countries, the UK, France, and Germany, Khamenei said May 9, the official website of the supreme leader reported.‎

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news