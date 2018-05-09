SGC biggest achievement of Azerbaijan’s energy strategy: SOCAR president

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is a grandiose project and the biggest achievement of Azerbaijan’s energy strategy leading the country to new victories, president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, Rovnag Abdullayev wrote in his article published in the "Azerbaijan” newspaper.

This strategy was established by the great leader Heydar Aliyev and is implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, according to Abdullayev's article.

Abdullayev reminded that Azerbaijan is the initiator and driving force of the SGC, which is being built to supply gas to European markets.

“The SGC, being Europe’s biggest infrastructure project, covers a wide geography and will significantly change the energy map of the continent, further diversifying its energy security,” Abdullayev said.

Speaking about the individual components of the SGC, Abdullayev noted that the construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) has been completed by 93 percent and the work in this direction is on schedule.

This year, gas via TANAP will be transported to Turkey, and in early 2020, TANAP will connect to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Abdullayev said, adding that the throughput capacity of the pipeline will be 16 billion cubic meters and at subsequent stages it can be brought to 31 billion cubic meters.

“The SGC is designed in such a way that its capacity can be doubled in the future,” he noted.