IAPH: Baku has always been trade hub between East, West

2018-05-09 14:13 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) will expand cooperation with the world ports, IAPH President Santiago Garcia Mila said at the World Ports Conference 2018 in Baku on May 9.

"Regardless of the historical period, we will always face challenges of logistic and port development that our ancestors faced. Given this, we cannot but emphasize the importance of our meeting in Baku, which has been a trade hub between the East and the West for centuries," Garcia Mila said.

He further said the World Ports Sustainability Program (WPSP) was launched in the port of Antwerp in March 2018, adding the Program is designed to maintain security, develop the port infrastructure, and expand the links between the world ports.

"Presently, our task is the successful implementation of this program, realization of all related projects. We cooperate with representatives of more than 400 ports from 65 countries," Garcia Mila said.

The WPSP was also designed to ensure cooperation, regardless of ethnic or religious affiliation, he added.