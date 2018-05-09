Exhibition opens in Baku within World Ports Conference 2018

2018-05-09 14:42 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

An exhibition kicked off in Baku within the framework of the World Ports Conference 2018 on May 9.

Head of the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC Taleh Ziyadov took part in the opening ceremony from the Azerbaijani side.

Representatives of such companies and ports as Guangzhou, KazMorTransFlot, Eurodesign, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, Talesun, Paka Engineering, Pasha Bank, Osaka Port, Bremenports and others are taking part in the exhibition.