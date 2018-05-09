Khamenei: Without guarantees from EU nuclear deal not reasonable (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that after the US withdrawal, remaining in the nuclear deal is not reasonable without guarantees from the European countries.

"It is not logical to continue the implementation of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aka nuclear deal) without receiving enough ‎guarantees from three European countries, the UK, France, and Germany," Khamenei said May 9, the official website of the supreme leader reported.‎

Khamenei’s statement came hours after the US President Donald Trump announced that the US walks away from the accord reached in 2015 between Tehran and the six world powers.Trump also announced that the United States re-imposes the “highest level of economic sanctions” on the Islamic Republic.

Last night, the US president made a "silly and superficial" speech against Iran, Khamenei said, adding that Trump "had more than 10 lies in his speech."

Iran’s missile program and its presence in the region are new issues put forward by “enemies,” the Iranian leader said.

“In the past, when we were saying that problem of the US with Iran is not related to nuclear energy, some said no, that is not the case. Now you see that we have accepted the JCPOA, but hostilities towards us have not ended,” he added.

Even if the Islamic Republic accepts the US demands regarding the missiles and its regional presence, the hostilities will not be over and new issues will arise, Khamenei said.

The Iranian leader further called the attempts by Iranian nuclear negotiating team unsuccessful, saying “from the first day I told officials not to trust the US."

“I told them to receive necessary guarantees. One of my conditions was that the US president must sign the agreement," Khamenei said.

He added that he does not even trust the European countries as well.

