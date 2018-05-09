Pompeo, in North Korea, expected to return with detained Americans - South Korean official

2018-05-09 14:56 | www.trend.az | 2

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to return from North Korea with three American detainees, as well as details of an upcoming summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, a South Korean official said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Pompeo arrived in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, on Wednesday from Japan and headed to its Koryo Hotel for meetings.

The top U.S. diplomat and officials accompanying him were feted at a lunch by Kim Yong Chol, a former spy chief and now the North’s director of the United Front Department, which is responsible for inter-Korean relations.

Trump earlier broke the news of Pompeo’s second visit to North Korea in less than six weeks and said the two countries had agreed on a date and location for the summit, although he stopped short of providing details.

An official at South Korea’s presidential Blue House said Pompeo was expected to finalize the date of the summit and secure the release of the three American detainees.

While Trump said it would be a “great thing” if the American detainees were freed, Pompeo told reporters en route to Pyongyang he had not received such a commitment but hoped North Korea would “do the right thing”.

“We’ll talk about it again today,” he said. “I think it’d be a great gesture if they would choose to do so.”

At lunch on Wednesday, Pompeo said the United States was committed to working with North Korea to achieve peace on the Korean peninsula.

“I have high expectations the United States will play a very big role in establishing peace,” said Kim, the former spy chief.